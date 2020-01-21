17-year-old accused of bringing loaded gun to Normandy High School

NORMANDY — A 17-year-old Normandy High School student is being held on $75,000 cash bond after being accused of bringing a loaded 9 mm pistol to school, according to the North County Police Cooperative.
Christian Fredrick of St. Louis is facing two felony charges in St. Louis County — unlawful use of a weapon and resisting arrest.
After school resource officers and local police took Fredrick into custody Tuesday morning, police got information there might be another gun on school grounds, and a lockdown went into effect. A search of the campus turned up no gun, police said.
The gun was previously reported to the Bellefontaine Neighbors Police Department as having been stolen.
Authorities are investigating how the gun was acquired and why it was brought to campus.