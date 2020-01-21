17-year-old accused of bringing loaded gun to Normandy High School

NORMANDY — A 17-year-old Normandy High School student is being held on $75,000 cash bond after being accused of bringing a loaded 9 mm pistol to school, according to the North County Police Cooperative.

Christian Fredrick of St. Louis is facing two felony charges in St. Louis County — unlawful use of a weapon and resisting arrest.

After school resource officers and local police took Fredrick into custody Tuesday morning, police got information there might be another gun on school grounds, and a lockdown went into effect. A search of the campus turned up no gun, police said.

The gun was previously reported to the Bellefontaine Neighbors Police Department as having been stolen.