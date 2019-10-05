Updated at 10:45 a.m. with information on a suspect in custody and the identity of the victim.
ST. LOUIS COUNTY • A hit-and-run driver struck two young children being pushed in a stroller leaving a 4-year-old boy dead Friday night in north St. Louis County.
Police say just before 9:30 p.m. a black, four-door Nissan struck the two children, ages 2 and 4, as they were being pushed in a stroller at Chambers Road and Clairmont Drive in unincorporated St. Louis County, near Ferguson.
Tavares Chisholm, 4, of St. Louis, was pronounced dead at a hospital. The 2-year-old's injuries were not life- threatening.
By 10:30 a.m. Saturday, St. Louis County police said they had a suspect in custody and had found the black sedan involved. The vehicle was described as missing two hubcaps, police said.
Anyone with additional information on the incident can contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators.