ST. LOUIS — A 15-year-old boy was shot in the head and killed just before 6 a.m. Sunday in the 7300 block of Vermont Avenue in the Carondelet neighborhood of south St. Louis.

Homicide detectives are investigating, police said. 

Police have not released more information or details about a suspect or suspects in the crime.

Coverage of children who died in the St. Louis area in 2019

These are the local incidents of homicide or neglect involving children, based on Post-Dispatch reporting. This list doesn't include children killed in car accidents (unless a criminal charge was filed), self-inflicted accidental shootings or incidents not being investigated by homicide detectives.

