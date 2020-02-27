You are the owner of this article.
15-year-old certified as adult in 2019 death of Dellwood teen
15-year-old certified as adult in 2019 death of Dellwood teen

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A 15-year-old boy jailed since the April 2019 shooting death of another teen in St. Louis County has been certified as an adult on charges of first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Jalin T. Jefferson

Jalin Jefferson was charged as an adult in the April 2019 killing of Curtis Marshall, 15, in St. Louis County.

Jalin T. Jefferson, of the 10300 block of Viscount Drive, fatally shot 15-year-old Curtis Marshall of Dellwood on April 21, 2019, prosecutors said. Marshall was killed shortly before 10 p.m. as he opened the front door to a home in the 1700 block of Cargill Drive.

Curtis Marshall

Curtis Marshall, 15, of the 1700 block of Cargill Drive in Dellwood. Photo provided by the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis. 

Marshall died at a hospital. Jefferson was 14 at the time of the killing.

Investigators said last year they believed Marshall was targeted.

A witness told investigators a silver sedan sped from the shooting.

Police said the stolen 2015 Nissan Altima was found in Florissant in the 2700 block of Chapel View Drive.

Jefferson was certified as an adult Tuesday. Prosecutors said in court documents that surveillance video placed Jefferson at the scene, that he showed "blatant indifference to life" and that he would present a danger to the community if released from jail.

He has not yet retained a lawyer, according to court records.

