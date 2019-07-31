ST. LOUIS • A man was charged in the early July killing of a teen, authorities said on Wednesday.
Jayron Phillips, 18, of the 5800 block of Ferris Avenue, was charged on Tuesday by the St. Louis Circuit Attorney with murder in the second degree, robbery in the first degree and two counts of armed criminal action.
Phillips is accused of killing Camryn Richardson, 19, on July 3. Richardson was found at 8:31 a.m. in the 5900 block of MacArthur Avenue, just inside city limits, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.