Updated at 4:30 p.m. with details from charging documents.
ST. LOUIS • A man was charged Tuesday in the July 3 killing of a teen who sought to buy guns, authorities said.
Jayron Phillips, 18, of the 5800 block of Ferris Avenue, was charged Tuesday with second-degree murder, first-degree robbery and two counts of armed criminal action. Bond was not allowed.
Phillips is accused of killing Camryn Richardson, 19. Richardson was found at 8:31 a.m. on July 3 in the 5900 block of MacArthur Avenue, just inside city limits, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.
Near the body, police found Richardson's wallet "from which cash had been taken" and his phone, court records say. Police searched the phone and found messages from Richardson to Phillips' phone, looking to buy three guns.
Richardson's girlfriend told police he had "several hundred dollars" in his wallet the night before he was killed, charges say. Bank records showed Richardson had withdrawn $400 on the morning of July 3.
Phillips told police he didn't know anything about the guns.