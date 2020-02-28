You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
102-year-old driver killed in Metro East crash
0 comments

102-year-old driver killed in Metro East crash

Subscribe today: $3/3 months

SHILOH — A 102-year-old driver was killed in a two-vehicle crash on the border of Shiloh and O'Fallon on Friday morning, police said. 

The driver, Clarence A. Tritley, of Belleville, was driving west on Frank Scott Parkway near Fountain Lakes Drive when another driver traveling in the opposite direction crossed the center line and struck his car head-on, according to Shiloh police.

Tritley was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead. The other driver was taken to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening, police said.

There was no indication Friday that alcohol or drugs were a factor, Shiloh police said. 

Police ask anyone with information about the wreck to contact Shiloh police at 618-632-9047.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports