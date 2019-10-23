Updated at 5:10 p.m. with more information from police.
JENNINGS — A 17-year-old was found shot to death Wednesday afternoon in an alley between two homes, police said.
St. Louis County police officers were called about 1 p.m. to a reported shooting in the 8300 block of Strathmore Place. They found a teenager who appeared to have suffered a gunshot wound lying in an alley. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
One suspect is in custody, police said.
A neighbor, Eric Gernett, said he heard what sounded like an exchange of gunfire Wednesday afternoon near his home. He was on his porch with his 2-year-old daughter at the time and took her inside.
"I was mostly afraid because a bullet has no name," he said.
Jennings resident Linda Martin came to survey the crime scene because she has relatives who live nearby. She said she hopes people speak up to protect their community.
"When I grew up, the (house) doors could be open," she said. "There's no way in the world we could do that now."
The department asked anyone with information on the crime to call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak with investigators.
To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.