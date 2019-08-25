Subscribe for 99¢

ST. LOUIS — Police confirmed Sunday morning that a 10-year-old girl was among three people killed on the 700 block of North 21st Street around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

The victims were found in an apartment, the Post-Dispatch previously reported. Two were shot and one was stabbed.

The victims are a 46-year-old male, a 45-year-old female and a 10-year-old female.

Police have not yet released the names of the victims.

Coverage of children who died in the St. Louis area in 2019

These are the local incidents of homicide or neglect involving children, based on Post-Dispatch reporting. This list doesn't include children killed in car accidents (unless a criminal charge was filed), self-inflicted accidental shootings or incidents not being investigated by homicide detectives.

June 12: Myiesha Cannon, 16, shot
June 12: Myiesha Cannon, 16, shot

Myiesha Cannon, 16, was shot in the head about 1:25 a.m. in the 4400 block of Lexington Avenue in city's Greater Ville neighborhood. She died …

June 9: Kennedi Powell, 3, shot
June 9: Kennedi Powell, 3, shot

Kennedi Powell and her neighborhood friends had just swarmed her father’s car for a piece of pizza Sunday evening when a white car drove past,…

May 23: Kristina Curry, 16, shot

Kristina Curry, 16, was found dead just before 5 a.m. Thursday on a rear parking lot at Roosevelt High School at 3230 Hartford Street, police said. 

April 30: Kayden Johnson, 2, shot
April 30: Kayden Johnson, 2, shot

Kayden Johnson, 2, and his mother Trina’ty Riley, 18, were found dead with gunshot wounds shortly before midnight in their home in the 5900 bl…