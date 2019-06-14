UPDATED 10 a.m. Friday with information about the girl's condition.
A 5-year-old girl was shot in the arm while riding in a vehicle at Grand and Lindell boulevards Thursday around 10 p.m. A bullet also grazed the child's torso. The girl was taken to a hospital and was listed in stable condition, police said.
A preliminary investigation indicates the vehicle the girl was riding in was not the target of the shooting.
No other details were available.
Four children have died from gunshot wounds in St. Louis in the last week.