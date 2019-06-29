ST. LOUIS — A shooting left two teenagers injured, one critically, in the city's Kingsway East neighborhood Friday afternoon, police said.
Police were called to the 4700 block of Cupples Place about 3 p.m. and found a 17-year-old boy with a gunshot to the foot. He was taken to a hospital and was stable.
A short time later an 18-year-old man arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound to the torso and was unstable and in critical condition, police said. Police said he was shot at the same location.
The teen who was shot in the foot told police he was leaving his home when people he didn't know began shooting at him from a black sedan.
Police were initially unable to interview the 18-year-old because of his condition. Police did not release the victims' names.
The shooting happened on the same block where Derrel Williams, 15, was shot Tuesday. Williams died the next day from his injuries.