Updated at 2:20 p.m. Sunday with the identification of the victim who died.
ST. LOUIS — A 69-year-old man was killed in a shooting in the 5500 block of West Florissant Avenue Saturday morning.
Eddie Robinson, of the 5100 block of Abington, was shot at Finish Line Auto Sales, police said Sunday.
A 60-year-old woman was also injured in the incident. According to police reports, she was in stable condition at a hospital.
Family members and others gathered during the aftermath of the 9:45 a.m. shooting.
Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.