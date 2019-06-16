Subscribe for 99¢
One man died in auto shop shooting

Bystanders embrace at the scene of a shooting that left a 70-year-old man dead and a woman injured Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Finish Line auto service and sales store in the 5500 block of West Florissant Avenue in St. Louis. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

Updated at 2:20 p.m. Sunday with the identification of the victim who died.

ST. LOUIS — A 69-year-old man was killed in a shooting in the 5500 block of West Florissant Avenue Saturday morning.

Eddie Robinson, of the 5100 block of Abington, was shot at Finish Line Auto Sales, police said Sunday.

A 60-year-old woman was also injured in the incident. According to police reports, she was in stable condition at a hospital.

Family members and others gathered during the aftermath of the 9:45 a.m. shooting.

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

