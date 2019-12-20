62-year-old man dead after domestic dispute in St. Charles County
62-year-old man dead after domestic dispute in St. Charles County

ST. CHARLES — One person is being questioned after a 62-year-old man was found stabbed to death in a domestic dispute in St. Charles County.

The killing happened on the 1100 block of Pinnacle Point Drive around 4 p.m.

When police arrived at the house, they found the man dead with stab wounds, according to St. Charles County Police spokeswoman Val Joyner. She said multiple people were at the house.

Another person involved in the stabbing is being questioned by police, but has not been charged, Joyner said.

This is a breaking story. More information will be added as it becomes available. 

