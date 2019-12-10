Subscribe for 99¢

ST. LOUIS — A 15-year-old boy was shot on Tuesday night at a BP gas station near the intersection of Bates Street and Virginia Avenue, police say. 

The teen was shot in his neck about 9 p.m. and taken to a local hospital. 

This is a breaking story. 

