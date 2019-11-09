ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A 14-year-old boy was shot Saturday afternoon while walking along a street in the Spanish Lake area of north St. Louis County.
St. Louis County police say the teen was walking at 3:14 p.m. along the 1600 block of El Tigre Terrace when he was shot in his lower body.
He was taken a hospital with a non-life threatening injury.
Detectives were still trying to determine the exact location of the shooting and are asking anyone with information to call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.
To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477).