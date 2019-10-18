EAST ST. LOUIS — Illinois State Police and East St. Louis police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old Friday morning.
At 9:20 a.m., East St Louis police drove to the John de Shields Housing Complex, 1235 McCasland Avenue, after reports of a shooting.
When they arrived, they discovered the teen, who had been shot near Building 8 of the housing complex. EMS responded, but the victim died at the scene.
Police have not released any other information about the killing.
Authorities are asking anyone with further information to call Illinois State Police at 618-571-4124, the East St. Louis Police Department at 618-482-6767 or St. Louis Regional CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.