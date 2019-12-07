Subscribe now!

A St. Louis man is dead after being hit by a train in Maplewood, police said Saturday.

At 1:30 a.m., Maplewood police responded to a report of a pedestrian struck by a train near Greenwood Boulevard and Sutton Boulevard, according to a post on the department Facebook page. Responders located a victim hit by an eastbound Union Pacific freight train who was pronounced dead on the scene. He was only identified Saturday morning as a 34-year-old male from St. Louis.

Police from both Maplewood and Union Pacific continue to investigate the incident. No foul play is suspected.

