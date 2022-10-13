‘You just killed my boyfriend’: 911 call played at trial captured Spanish Lake killing

CLAYTON — A St. Louis County jury on Thursday found a man guilty of second-degree murder after a trial that centered on a 911 call that captured the killing.

Caran Hatchet, 29, of St. Louis, in November 2019 shot and killed his ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend Daniel Smith, 33, in a parking lot of the Victorian Village Townhomes in the Spanish Lake area of north St. Louis County.

He was convicted Thursday of second-degree murder and armed criminal action after about four hours of jury deliberation.

Prosecutors’ case focused on recordings of 911 calls made by Brianna Parker, the woman who connected the two men. Parker has a young daughter with the shooter, Hatchet, and had started dating Smith just a few months before the killing.

Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Chris Klaverkamp said in closing statements the two men got in a fight a few weeks before the shooting when they first met at the scene of a car crash involving Parker.

The morning of the shooting, Nov. 27, 2019, Parker called 911 at about 4:39 a.m. to report Hatchet banging on the door of her apartment.

Police came to the apartment but did not find Hatchet, according to testimony in the trial.

Parker called 911 again about 40 minutes later and told a dispatcher that Hatchet slashed the tires of Smith's car before Smith had to leave for his job as an electrician.

"Y'all need to get here now," she says on the recording. "My boyfriend and him are about to fight."

Parker testified that Hatchet and Smith were standing by her in the parking lot as Hatchet held a phone to his ear and repeated: 'Should I do it?'"

On the 911 recording, she screams: "Caran, no!”

Moments later, the recording captures loud bangs.

“You just killed my boyfriend!” Parker screams on the call.

Smith was shot multiple times in the abdomen.

“Babe I got you,” Parker is recorded yelling after the gunshots.

Defense attorney Greg Smith argued Hatchet shot in self defense.

Hatchet himself took the stand, telling jurors he was trying to give Parker a share of his casino winnings that morning. He testified that Smith threatened him and reached into the trunk of his car before the shooting.

Defense attorney Smith highlighted Parker's inconsistencies, including that she inaccurately told police she had a restraining order against Hatchet when she called 911 to get them to arrive faster.

Prosecutor Klaverkamp argued that Hatchet's decision to flee after the shooting disproved any claim of self defense.

"If you shoot somebody in self defense, you stay," he told the jury. "What did Mr. Hatchet do? He ran. He ran like hell."

The jury recommended Hatchet be sentenced to 20 years in prison on the murder charge and four years for armed criminal action count. A sentencing hearing is set for Dec. 9.