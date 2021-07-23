Young boy wounded after shooting himself in St. Louis, police say

ST. LOUIS — A child shot and injured himself Friday in the city's Baden neighborhood, police said.

Officers received a call about 11:45 a.m. for a shooting in the 8600 block of Partridge Avenue. There, they found a boy believed to be about 5 years old suffering from a gunshot wound to his hand.

Police said preliminary information showed the child had shot himself in the finger.

It is unclear how he got the gun. An investigation is ongoing, police said, but no further details were available.

At least 61 children in the St. Louis area have been injured or killed by gunfire this year.

A message from David Nicklaus Want to stay smart about what's happening in St. Louis? Make a modest investment in a Post-Dispatch subscription and I'll tell you how developments around the world affect local businesses big and small. Special offer: 1 year for $26