Young boy wounded after shooting himself in St. Louis, police say
ST. LOUIS — A child shot and injured himself Friday in the city's Baden neighborhood, police said. 

Officers received a call about 11:45 a.m. for a shooting in the 8600 block of Partridge Avenue. There, they found a boy believed to be about 5 years old suffering from a gunshot wound to his hand. 

Police said preliminary information showed the child had shot himself in the finger. 

It is unclear how he got the gun. An investigation is ongoing, police said, but no further details were available.

At least 61 children in the St. Louis area have been injured or killed by gunfire this year. 

Children injured or killed by gunfire in the St. Louis area in 2021

Below is the St. Louis Post-Dispatch coverage of children who were injured or killed by gunfire across the St. Louis metropolitan area in 2021. Police define a child as anyone 17 years old or younger.

As of July 7, at least 55 children have been injured in shootings in the region. Sixteen of them have died.

Read previous coverage from 2020

Read previous coverage from 2019

