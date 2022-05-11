 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Young child among three injured, one killed in north St. Louis shooting

  • 0

ST. LOUIS — Three people, including a young child, were injured and a man has died after a shooting Wednesday afternoon in the 5000 block of North Kingshighway, police said.

The man was shot multiple times and died from his injuries, police said. Two women were wounded and a child whose age was not specified was grazed, police said.

The shooting scene happened just before 5:30 p.m. in the Mark Twain neighborhood in north St. Louis. No other information was available.

Children injured or killed by gunfire in the St. Louis area in 2022

Below is the St. Louis Post-Dispatch coverage of children who have been injured or killed by gunfire across the St. Louis metropolitan area in 2022. Police define a child as anyone 17 years old or younger.

As of May 11, 43 children are on that list. Seven have died. Thirty-six were injured.

Read previous coverage from 2021

Read previous coverage from 2020

Read previous coverage from 2019

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News