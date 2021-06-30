 Skip to main content
Young child found dead in Jennings home, police say
JENNINGS — Police discovered the body of a young boy in a Jennings home Wednesday after responding to a call for help.

St. Louis County officers responded to the 5400 block of Hamilton Avenue about 9:45 a.m., police said in a statement. The child, believed to be about 4 years old, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The death is considered suspicious and is being investigated by county police.

No additional information was available.

