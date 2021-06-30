Young child found dead in Jennings home, police say

JENNINGS — Police discovered the body of a young boy in a Jennings home Wednesday after responding to a call for help.
St. Louis County officers responded to the 5400 block of Hamilton Avenue about 9:45 a.m., police said in a statement. The child, believed to be about 4 years old, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The death is considered suspicious and is being investigated by county police.
No additional information was available.
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors.
From staff reports
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today