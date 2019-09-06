CAHOKIA — A child found a gun in her home in Cahokia and accidentally shot herself early Friday, authorities say. A Metro East dispatcher said the girl was about 4 years old.
The girl was taken to a hospital. Her condition was unavailable. A Cahokia police commander was not immediately available for comment.
KTVI reported that a passing train delayed an ambulance by a few minutes from getting to the girl's home on Andrews Drive.
The station also said the child's mother and an older sister were home at the time of the shooting, which was reported about 12:30 a.m. Friday.