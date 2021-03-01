Young girl shot while walking in the Castle Point area of St. Louis County

A young girl was shot Sunday night while walking in the Castle Point area of north St. Louis County, authorities said.
The girl suffered non-life-threatening injuries and is being treated at a hospital. Police said she was shot about 8 p.m. in the 10000 block of Earl Drive.
Police said the girl is about 10 years old. She was with another person, walking along Earl Drive, when she was hit by gunfire.
St. Louis County police are investigating the shooting. Police did not release any other details of the shooting or say if they had any suspects.
Earl Drive is near Chambers Road and west of Lewis and Clark Boulevard.
Children injured or killed by gunfire in the St. Louis area in 2021
