'You're good. Call 911': Video shows bystander fatally shooting robber at St. Charles QuikTrip

Editor’s note: The video in this story contains explicit language and images that will be disturbing to some viewers.

ST. CHARLES — Surveillance video from a fatal QuikTrip shooting in St. Charles shows a bystander firing four shots while a robber ducks and dodges behind a display shelf of potato chips.

The July 16 encounter between the bystander with a gun and the robber holding a knife lasts about 25 seconds.

As the robber takes money out of the cash register, the bystander asks from the doorway if the robber is "good." When the robber, 26-year-old Lance Bush, charges toward the bystander, the bystander fires shots until Bush falls to the floor.

The St. Charles County prosecutor's office last week announced that the bystander was cleared of any wrongdoing in the homicide. He had interrupted a holdup after a clerk was held at knifepoint.

"I think it was very brave for him to intervene," Lt. Thomas Wilkison of St. Charles police said Saturday.

The video confirms that Bush held the QuikTrip employee at knifepoint before the shooting, as the bystander told police last month. St. Charles released the video to the Post-Dispatch on Friday in response to a Sunshine Law request.

The Post-Dispatch is not naming the bystander because he was not charged with a crime. Prosecutors determined he was justified in shooting Bush.

The Post-Dispatch is also blurring the faces of the bystander and the QuikTrip employee in the surveillance video. The employee could not be reached for comment.

The QuikTrip is at 2260 First Capitol Drive. Bush was the lone customer in the store when he walked in at 3:18 a.m. and called to the clerk in a back aisle, "Hey miss, come here."

Bush pushed her, grabbed her neck, and forced her to the register. He ordered her several times to open the cash register or he would "cut" her.

The bystander, who left the store a few seconds before Bush came in, saw this from the parking lot, police said, and grabbed a 9 mm gun from his vehicle and returned to the store. He swung open the door and leaned in, hiding the gun behind his leg so Bush couldn't see it.

Bush was grabbing cash from the register.

Bystander: Yo, my man.

Bush: What's up?

Bystander: You good bro?

Bush: Yeah, I'm straight. Hey, come here cuz.

Bystander: Nah, we ain't doing that, bro.

Bush: Yeah, we are.

Bush runs from behind the counter and in the direction of the bystander, and the bystander raises the gun and points it at Bush. As Bush ducks behind an aisle, heading closer to the bystander, Bush has a backpack in his hand and says, "I got something for you."

The bystander then fires four shots at Bush.

Bush, a homeless man who was a college football player, ducked and weaved to avoid being hit. The final shot hit him as he is out of range of the surveillance camera, Wilkison said.

As the bystander fired the gun, the clerk hid on the floor near the register. After Bush was shot, the bystander opened his cellphone and twice told the clerk to call 911. "You're good. Call 911," he told the clerk.

The clerk was uninjured. Bush died at a hospital.

Bush had been on a violent crime spree that day, including at a Mobil store at 1401 South Fifth Street just before coming to QuikTrip. Police said Bush had put a knife to the throat of a 43-year-old female clerk at Mobil, dragged her to the register, then to the back of the store looking for a safe. She had cuts on her hand, wrist and neck.

Wilkison said the QuikTrip bystander could have gone to his car and called 911. Instead, Wilkison said, the bystander chose to go back to the store, possibly saving the frightened clerk who was being threatened with a six-inch filet knife.

"He didn't bum rush the store looking for a fight," Wilkison said of the bystander.

Before the bystander retrieved his gun, two other men on the parking lot had seen the robbery through the window and decided to leave. Wilkison said police don't know who those men are.

"I'm not going to encourage people to put themselves in harm's way," Wilkison said. "I encourage people to call 911 and be a really good witness."

Wilkison said the bystander is a St. Louis resident in his mid-20s and the son of two first responders — a mother who is a career police officer, and a father who is a firefighter.

The bystander himself had once been interested in becoming a police officer. "He decided in the academy it wasn't for him," Wilkison said.

The bystander, who could not be reached for this article, is a soft-spoken man who lawfully carried the firearm and has no criminal background, Wilkison added.

"He's from a good family," Wilkison said. "He was brought up right."