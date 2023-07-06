ST. CHARLES — Prosecutors filed charges Friday against a 16-year-old who police say supplied the gun and set up the drug deal that resulted in the death of a Liberty High School sophomore.

Alex L. Mason is now charged as an adult with second-degree murder, attempted robbery and armed criminal action in the death of 15-year-old Lydia Elking, who was fatally shot in a residential area of St. Charles.

Court documents say Mason and two others lured Elking to an area near Lindenwood University where Mason and another teen approached both sides of a car. One of the teens pointed a gun at Elking, who was in the passenger seat, and opened fire.

In the wake of Elking's death on Feb. 18, family and fellow Wentzville School District students mourned the death of a young, talented soccer player who friends described as outgoing and kind.

Last week, Elking's mother appeared in St. Charles County court to ask a judge to allow Mason to be charged as an adult and face a harsher penalty.

"All I can do now is prevent another good, law-abiding family from going through the hell we are in now," she said.

Meanwhile, others, including Mason himself, testified about his past. He had experienced a life of difficulty, bouncing between a mother who struggled with addiction, his grandmother and his father.

Mason had stopped attending school in the months before Elking's death and turned to drugs. He remembered all the school officials who offered to help him at Fort Zumwalt High School, where he spent his freshman year, but then he moved back in with his mom and transferred to St. Charles High School, he said. His mother's addiction resurfaced.

He then started working 60 hours a week at a Potbelly Sandwich Shop in the morning and working the night shift at Rally's fast food to support himself, he said.

"I was lost," he said.

On Friday, Judge Rebecca Navarro-McKelvey ruled Mason should be charged as an adult, finding that the two years he would spend in juvenile custody before he aged out would not be enough to rehabilitate him.

"This court is not convinced that in the short amount of time he would have, he could receive services adequate to address the trauma he has experienced and assist him in becoming a responsible, accountable citizen," she wrote.

Mason's two juvenile co-defendants are set to appear for their certification hearings in the coming weeks.

Erin Heffernan of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this report.

