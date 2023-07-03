ST. LOUIS — Two teenage boys escaped early Monday morning from a state juvenile detention facility in the Old North St. Louis neighborhood, police said.

A police spokesman, Sgt. Charles Wall, said a window was damaged and no injuries were reported in the incident at the Hogan Street Regional Youth Center, 1839 Hogan Street. He said the escapees were ages 16 and 17.

Wall said the incident took place shortly before 12:30 a.m. Police did not release further details. The state Division of Youth Services, which operates the facility, did not respond to a request for comment.

The incident followed eight escapes or attempted escapes at the facility between January 2020 and last November.