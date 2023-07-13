ST. LOUIS — Two more people are now facing charges in the robbery and fatal shooting of a St. Louis restaurant owner in late May.

Ronnie Adam Foster, 23, and Shonyea Jones, 24, were indicted alongside Mekayla Johann, 20, and Larob Harris, 24, in the fatal shooting of Fa Ming Pan, who went by the nickname Randy, outside of his St. Louis Kitchen restaurant at 819 North Kingshighway.

Authorities said Pan and a woman were leaving work just after 9:30 p.m. May 30 when they were "ambushed" by another person carrying a gun. One of the robbers demanded Pan's bag, and a fight ensued.

Someone then shot Pan and took his backpack containing a handgun and several thousands of dollars in earnings. A woman who was also leaving the restaurant with Pan was shot in the leg and survived.

Surveillance video from another building nearby showed three people running through an alley to escape.

Authorities searched a St. Louis home on June 30 and recovered a Glock pistol used in the robbery. They also found an Anderson Manufacturing AM-15 gun "consistent with" the murder weapon, court documents said.

Foster, Johann, Harris and Jones are all facing charges of conspiring to commit robbery, robbing a commercial establishment, discharge of a firearm and discharge of a firearm resulting in death.