ST. LOUIS — Two teens were shot hours apart Thursday in the same block in the city's LaSalle Park neighborhood.

Both teens were shot in the 1000 block of Hickory Street, south of downtown. One, a 17-year-old, was shot in the groin around 4 p.m., and the other, a 14-year-old, was shot in the leg around 11:30 p.m.

The teens were taken to a hospital and are expected to survive.

Police said they have not found a connection between the shootings, but they haven't ruled out the possibility.