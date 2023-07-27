WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ill. — Three Belleville men have been charged with murder in last week's death of an East St. Louis man.
Kevin Loucks, 41, Milton Robinson, 57, and Arrion Sanders, 45 have all been charged with first-degree murder in the killing of Montez Pearson, 44.
Pearson was found dead July 19 near Lunte Creek Road in Washington County, Illinois.
All three suspects are in custody at the Washington County Jail with $1 million bonds.
