MADISON COUNTY — Authorities on Saturday identified three people who were killed early Friday in a crash on Illinois Route 4 just north of U.S. Route 40 in St. Jacob.

Police were called to the crash about 3:45 a.m., the Illinois State Police said.

Officers believe a man was driving south on Route 4, just north of Old State Route 4, when he crossed the center line and crashed head-on into a northbound car with two women in it.

All three people died, police said.

State police on Saturday identified the first driver as Chase Bowles, 21. The two women in the northbound vehicle were identified as Emily Morton, 21, and Jayda Fulkerson, 21.

Police said they do not know yet what caused the man to cross the center line.