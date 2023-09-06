UNIVERSITY CITY — Three 15-year-old boys died early Wednesday after they crashed a car into a vacant house in University City.

All three boys were students at Ladue Horton Watkins High School, said a spokeswoman for the school district.

The car belonged to the driver's mother, police said, and it was speeding east around 6:30 a.m. on Groby Road when it failed to make a curve, went through a yard and crashed into the house. All three boys were pronounced dead at the scene.

“This doesn’t just affect our high school,” said Ladue school district Superintendent Jim Wipke. “It trickles throughout our entire community and St. Louis County area. We take it minute by minute. We take it student by student to making sure they get the support that they need.”

University City police have asked the Missouri Highway Patrol to investigate the crash, said patrol Cpl. Dallas Thompson. University City police had tried hours earlier to pull over a car similar to the one in the crash, he said, then lost sight of the car, and were searching for it before the crash.

City officials, Thompson said, weren't sure the vehicles were the same.

"They just wanted to make sure there were no improprieties if, in fact, it did turn out to be the same vehicle," he said.

Thompson declined to provide more details, citing a pending investigation.

Jenn Bugg was at the crash site Wednesday afternoon and said her teenage son had been friends with the boys for years. She described them as "good kids."

Bugg said she picked her son up from school around noon today, and several other parents at Ladue High did the same.

“It could have been any of our kids," Bugg said. "Teenagers make teenager decisions. Unfortunately they weren’t given the opportunity to learn.”

Esther Carter, who has lived for decades near the scene, said crashes are common on the bend near the vacant home but that drivers typically hit a light pole or a tree rather than the home.

Carter said she talked to one of the boy's moms who was at the crash site earlier, and she didn't know her son was not at home.

“I never saw a car smashed so bad," Carter said. “I know every time I pass this house I’ll think about it.”

St. Louis Alderman Sharon Tyus was also at the scene Wednesday. She said she and her husband bought the vacant home a few years ago and were renovating it with plans to rent it out.

“I’m just really shocked," Tyus said. "Three babies lost their lives. My heart is breaking.”

Ladue High had counselors at the school on Wednesday, officials said, and students will meet Thursday to plan a vigil on Friday night at the school's football game at Ritenour High School.

Nassim Benchaabane and Taylor Tiamoyo Harris of the Post-Dispatch contributed.