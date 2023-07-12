ST. LOUIS — Three men were shot and injured Tuesday afternoon in a Target parking lot in the city's St. Louis Hills neighborhood.

Investigators say two 19-year-old men met up with a 25-year-old man around 4 p.m. in the parking lot "to conduct an unknown transaction."

The 25-year-old man got into the teenagers' silver Malibu with another person, police said, and shots were eventually fired inside the car.

The two teens drove to Hampton Avenue and Eichelberger Street, police said. One teen was shot in the face and back, and the other teenager was shot in the neck.

The third person, the 25-year-old, later showed up to a hospital with a gunshot to his forearm, police said.

Officers found two Glock pistols that had been left on Hampton Avenue. Police on Wednesday were not sure who shot first.

All three people were hospitalized.