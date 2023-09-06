UNIVERSITY CITY — Three 15-year-old boys died early Wednesday when they drove off the road and crashed into a house on Groby Road.

Police were called around 6:30 a.m. to the crash on Groby Road, near Mulberry Lane, said Corporal Dallas Thompson with the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The car belonged to the driver's mother, police said, and it was speeding east on Groby Lane when it drove off the road near a curve in the street.

The car then went through a yard and crashed into a vacant house, Thompson said.

All three 15-year-old boys in the car were pronounced dead at the scene.

University City police asked the highway patrol to assist with the investigation.