ST. CHARLES COUNTY — A 3-year-old boy drowned in Lake Saint Louis over the weekend after wandering off from a home, the city's police chief said Monday.

The child's name was not released.

On Saturday afternoon, the boy had wandered away from his home along the eastern side of Lake Saint Louis, the bigger of two lakes in the city of Lake Saint Louis, near Highway 64, police said.

His family reported it to police around 6 p.m. Saturday and authorities launched a search effort. Police arrived within minutes and found the boy in the lake. He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead by medical staff, said Lake Saint Louis police Chief Chris DiGiuseppi.

The police chief said the death is being investigated as an accidental drowning.

"We don't have any indications of foul play and are classifying it as accidental (death) at this point," DiGiuseppi said in an email Monday. "It's a terrible tragedy and we are trying to help the family get through it."