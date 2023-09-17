ST. LOUIS — A 7-year-old boy was shot in the Central West End neighborhood Sunday afternoon, police said.
Police responding to the 4500 block of Maryland Avenue, just east of the World Chess Hall of Fame, around 4 p.m. said the boy was hit in the leg.
Police said he was conscious and breathing. They did not identify him.
An investigation is ongoing.
Children injured or killed by gunfire in the St. Louis area in 2023
Below is the St. Louis Post-Dispatch coverage of children who have been injured or killed by gunfire across the St. Louis metropolitan area in 2023. The children are 17 years old or younger.
Through Aug. 7, at least 50 children were injured or killed by gunshots. Sixteen were killed; 4 were 11 or younger.
These are not all the homicides involving children. For more details on local homicides, check the homicide tracker.
A 13-year-old boy was shot in the head, and a 14-year-old boy was shot in the leg in the 3200 block of Delor Street, police said.
Police identified the victim as 16-year-old Antonio Thompson. He was killed in the 5800 block of Minerva Avenue.
Belleville police were called just after 6:30 p.m. to the first block of South 88th Street; the girl was pronounced dead at a hospital
Walter Macon, 45, is charged with endangering the welfare of a child and armed criminal action after he left the boy in a truck with a loaded gun.
A father shot three people, including a child, on Monday afternoon after a fight between two groups of kids escalated in south St. Louis, mult…
The boy told police he was walking around 2 a.m. in the 3900 block of Greer Avenue when he heard as many as 10 gunshots.
Police said they have not found a connection between the shootings, but they haven't ruled out that they may be connected.
The girl was shot at 9:30 p.m. in the 4200 block of South Grand Boulevard. Police were told an unknown man got out of a black SUV and fired shots.
Two boys, 16 and 17, and a 19-year-old man were shot around 12:40 a.m. in the 1400 block of Ohio Avenue.
The teen was fatally shot just before 1:30 p.m. Saturday in the 14300 block of Ocean View Court.
The boy said he was walking home with another person when they heard a gunshot near Riverview Boulevard and Jordan; the boy realized he had be…
Brandon Scott was shot inside a home just before 10 p.m. Monday in the 1800 block of Roosevelt Avenue; two men were charged with first-degree murder.
Police said the boy's 14-year-old cousin apparently had been loading the weapon and left it on a bed. The 9-year-old picked up the gun and acc…
Ten teens (six 17 or younger) were shot, one died; one was trampled as others tried to escape the building.
The shooting was at the Mobil Crown Mart gas station and convenience store at 5580 Martin Luther King Drive.
Authorities said Monday the preliminary information suggests the girl was hit by stray bullets.
The girl told police she was at the BP gas station, 1401 Chouteau Ave., just before 9 p.m. when she heard gunshots coming from outside.
The boy was shot shortly before 3 p.m. in the 1300 block of Aspen Woods Drive, St. Louis County police Officer Adrian Washington said.
The incident took place at Vandeventer Avenue and Chouteau Avenue at around 1 a.m. Saturday.
11-year-old David Winston shot himself in the head. The child had autism and would frequently watch TV in a room where a gun was kept.
A man was charged after he shot a 57-year-old man and injured a 45-year-old woman and teenage girl.
Four people were shot, two died in the incident. The 17-year-olds were both pregnant, one had to have an emergency C-section.
Officers found a 21-year-old woman dead outside the home and the two injured victims — an 18-year-old woman and a 14-year-old boy — inside.
Police were called around 1 p.m. for a report of a teen shot in the 5800 block of Selber Court. Police said the shooting was accidental.
The boy would not answer questions about what happened and refused emergency medical services.
The boy, about 11 years old, was breathing when EMS crews got to him. They rushed the child to a hospital but his condition wasn't immediately…
A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed late Wednesday in the city's O'Fallon neighborhood.
The St. Louis County Medical Examiner's Office said James Bond was killed in the 6800 block of Larry Lane in Berkeley.
Police arrested a man who showed a gun to two juveniles. A 16-year-old boy used the gun to fatally shoot himself, authorities said.
Officers responded around 8:20 p.m. to a call for a shooting in the 1400 block of South 10th Street.
The teenage boy and a 55-year-old man were critically injured after being shot as they sat in a parked vehicle at North Euclid Avenue and Hamm…
Emily Valentine, 15, was found on a parking pad in the 3700 block of Minnesota Avenue, in the city's Gravois Park neighborhood.
Major Ron Martin of the North County Police Cooperative said the 15-year-old girl was hospitalized Wednesday and is expected to survive.
A 13-year-old girl was accidentally shot in the face by her younger sibling in St. Louis’ Gravois Park neighborhood.
The teenage girl was critically hurt and 21-year-old Tyrell Survillion died. They were shot in a vehicle in the 4400 block of Ashland Avenue.
Police found the body of Dontaevion Little in the rear alley of the 4200 block of St. Ferdinand Avenue.
The boy was shot by a man who, police noted, was shot at by the boy first.
Lydia Elking was a passenger in a car driven by another teen. Lydia was shot in a residential area near Oak Avenue and Perry Street in St. Charles.
Jayden McCain was found shot in a parking lot in the 1800 block of High Sun Drive.
Jamorie Cannon was killed in the 800 block of O'Fallon Street.
Police are still trying to determine who fired the gun inside the home in the 1000 block of LaSalle Park Court.
Devon Montgomery, 16, was shot when two people drew their guns and began firing at the Pilgrim Green Missionary Baptist Church. Two men were a…
The boy was critically hurt after his 4-year-old brother fired the gun. The boys' grandfather, Markeith Mayo, was charged with endangering the…