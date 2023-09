ST. LOUIS — A 70-year-old man was shot and injured in the Central West End neighborhood Sunday afternoon, police said.

Police said the man was hit in the leg in the 4500 block of Maryland Avenue, just east of the World Chess Hall of Fame.

Police said the man was conscious and breathing. They did not identify him.

An investigation is ongoing.

Editor's note: A previous version of this story, citing police reports, said the person shot was a 7-year-old boy.