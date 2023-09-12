UNIVERSITY CITY — One day after police released dash cam footage of the moments leading up to a crash that killed three teens, one of the boy's mothers said she still can't understand how the crash went undiscovered for four hours.

Three 15-year-old boys were killed around 2:30 a.m. Sept. 6 when they failed to make a curve in the 1000 block of Groby Road and crashed into a vacant home following a brief police pursuit. The boys were speeding and the vacant house was made of brick, but neither the officer in pursuit nor neighbors noticed the crash until about 6:30 a.m., when a man walking his dog came upon the scene and found the teens dead.

Dashcam footage released Monday showed an officer trying to pull the boys over, then following them for about a mile when they refused to stop. The officer lost sight of the boys and turned off his emergency lights just seconds before the boys' car slammed into the house, and the dashcam footage showed the officer driving past the crash site without realizing what happened.

"I can’t fathom him not seeing them. I just can’t," said Nikeyia Ingram, one of the boy's mothers said Tuesday.

The boys were identified as Demetrius Ingram, Johnnie Ursery and Deion Robinson, all students at Ladue Horton Watkins High School. One of the boys had taken his mother's car before the crash.

Police showed the boys' family the two-minute dashcam footage before releasing it to the media on Monday.

Neighbors who spoke to the Post-Dispatch on Tuesday — none of whom wanted to be named — noted that the area near the home is dark and they weren't particularly surprised that they didn't hear the crash. The temperature at the time of the crash was about 80 degrees, so air conditioners were likely running.

One neighbor said their daughter left for work about 6 a.m. — 30 minutes before the sun came up that morning — and saw the car but thought it was just parked at the house instead of crashed into it.

"You can see it was very dark … I would advise people to go there in the middle of the night," Capt. Fredrick Lemons II told the Post-Dispatch on Monday. "The alignment of trees can muffle the sound."

Still, Cpl. Dallas Thompson, spokesperson for the Missouri Highway Patrol, said Monday he was surprised no one heard the crash.

"You’d think there still would have been a loud pop in the area, but we’ve talked to all the neighbors and no one seemed to have heard anything," he said.

According to the department's chase policy, found on the city's website, police can pursue a car if it's suspected of a violent felony or if it's committed a "hazardous traffic violation" such as driving the wrong way.

While Lemons said Monday the pursuit did not qualify as a chase because the officer wasn't close enough to the teens, the boys' car was shown in the dashcam footage driving the wrong way down one portion of the road.

Johnnie and Deion's families could not be reached for comment Tuesday.