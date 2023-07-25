ST. LOUIS — Murder charges have been dismissed against two teens accused of killing Isis Mahr, whose death in 2021 sparked anti-violence student protests here.
A spokesperson for the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office said a witness to Mahr’s shooting was killed, leading to the dropped charges.
The charges, against two men, now 18 and 19, were dropped Friday. They have no pending criminal charges in the state, as of Tuesday.
Mahr was 19 on Oct. 21, 2021, when she was killed in a quadruple shooting while sitting in her vehicle in the 8500 block of Church Street in north St. Louis.
But one of the three other people in the car, Demetrion Simmons — listed as a witness to the crime in court documents — was killed last year. Four people have been charged in his death in St. Louis County.
