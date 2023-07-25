ST. LOUIS — Murder charges have been dismissed against two teens accused of killing Isis Mahr, whose death in 2021 sparked anti-violence student protests here.

A spokesperson for the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office said a witness to Mahr’s shooting was killed, leading to the dropped charges.

The charges, against two men, now 18 and 19, were dropped Friday. They have no pending criminal charges in the state, as of Tuesday.

Mahr was 19 on Oct. 21, 2021, when she was killed in a quadruple shooting while sitting in her vehicle in the 8500 block of Church Street in north St. Louis.

But one of the three other people in the car, Demetrion Simmons — listed as a witness to the crime in court documents — was killed last year. Four people have been charged in his death in St. Louis County.

Just knowing the two people once accused of her granddaughter’s killing no longer face criminal charges triggered Mahr’s grandmother, Brenda Mahr, to speak up about her safety concerns for her family.

“I pray they don’t kill us, because we were very vocal and present at every hearing,” said Brenda Mahr. “Anybody and everything we could do as a family, we’ve done.”

CrimeStoppers previously offered a reward for anyone with information on Mahr’s killing.

After her death, hundreds of students from multiple high schools gathered to protest gun violence. They started the march at Wohl Recreation Center where Mahr had served as a mentor to children.

Mahr was a 2020 graduate of Cardinal Ritter College Prep, where she played soccer and basketball. At the time of her death she was preparing to start nursing school, her family said.

She was also the cousin of former state legislator Maria Chappelle-Nadal.

Editor's note: This story has been updated to clarify the role of the witness' death in the circuit attorney's decision to drop charges.