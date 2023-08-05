ST. LOUIS — A 10-year-old boy died Friday in a ATV crash in Pike County, the second child fatality of its kind in that area of northeast Missouri in nearly three months.

The boy lost control of a 2022 Polaris Ranger XP 1000 around 8:30 a.m. while making a right turn off County Road 301, according to a preliminary report by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The Ranger struck a fence, overturned and ejected both the driver and another 10-year-old boy riding with him.

Officials said the driver was pronounced dead at a local hospital. His passenger, also from Eolia, Missouri, was taken to a St. Louis-area hospital and treated for minor injuries. Neither of them were wearing safety devices.

Officials didn't release their names.

On May 17, a 15-year-old girl from Eolia was killed in a ATV crash. Her 14-year-old passenger was seriously injured.

The girl who died was driving a 2021 Polaris Sportsman ATV that crashed along County Road 268, north of Highway D. The ATV ran off the road and up an embankment before hitting a tree and overturning, according the Highway Patrol.

The girl who died wasn’t wearing a helmet. The girl who survived was wearing a helmet, Highway Patrol Cpl. Dallas Thompson said after the incident.