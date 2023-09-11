ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A 50-year-old Arnold woman early Monday was killed in a hit-and-run on Interstate 55 in south St. Louis County.

Officers responded at 3 a.m. to northbound Interstate 55 near Butler Hill Road for a pedestrian who had been struck by a car, police said.

They found Debra Sanfilippo lying in the roadway, police said. She was pronounced dead at the crash site.

The vehicle that struck Sanfilippo did not stay at the scene, police said.

Sanfilippo lived in the first block of Starling Community Trailer Court in Arnold, according to police.