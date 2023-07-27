ST. LOUIS — Police on Thursday afternoon said they arrested a 34-year-old man suspected of grabbing a child who was riding his bike and sexually assaulting him in the St. Louis Hills neighborhood.

Investigators plan to apply for charges Friday. His name will not be released until he is charged.

On Wednesday the department released photos of a man wearing an orange shirt, khaki pants and black shoes.

They said the man snatched the 6-year-old boy on Sunday and assaulted him inside a vacant home in the St. Louis Hills neighborhood.

Police would not specify what time or where the assault happened, citing concerns for the child's privacy.

Earlier on Thursday, a St. Louis police spokesman said officers from several units were put on the case to follow up on over 100 leads from the community.

"It is rare, I think anytime we do have incidents that involve children, certainly we at the police department ... can certainly empathize with that family," Sgt. Charles Wall said. "Any time that a child is a victim of any crime, especially a crime of this nature, we certainly are going to do everything that we can to bring some justice to this child and their family."