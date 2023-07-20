CLAYTON — A recent assault on a guard by an inmate, a broken sprinkler and a mattress set on fire have all triggered criminal investigations in the St. Louis County jail this month.

An inmate facing a murder charges assaulted an officer, punching him in the face on Monday, according to Clayton police Chief Mark Smith, whose department investigates all criminal incidents at the jail.

Smith said charges for third-degree assault on a special victim have been submitted to the county prosecuting attorney’s office. The inmate, Aaron Bradford, previously was charged with assaulting a corrections officer at a St. Louis city jail, court records show.

The officer who was assaulted Monday said afterward “he was fine to report to work tomorrow,” said Doug Moore, a spokesperson for St. Louis County Executive Sam Page, in an email.

Bradford is also facing charges for breaking a fire sprinkler in his cell, a frequent occurrence at the jail, Clayton police told the Post-Dispatch.

Earlier this month, a fire was intentionally set by a different inmate in his cell using a battery to ignite a mattress, said Clayton Fire Department spokesperson Ryan Harrell. The sprinkler in that cell did not turn on because the water had been shut off, he said.

Jail staff had put out the July 8 fire with an extinguisher by the time fire officials arrived, he said. One officer and one inmate were taken to a hospital as a result of smoke inhalation. Moore said another officer was taken in for observation, and all three were later released.

Also this month, the county prosecuting attorney’s office applied for warrants for an inmate who is charged with bringing in a loaded gun through his wheelchair.