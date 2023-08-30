CAHOKIA HEIGHTS — Authorities on Wednesday morning arrested a woman who was charged with murder almost seven weeks ago in St. Louis.

Santhosia L. Ingram, 29, was charged in mid-July with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the shooting of 44-year-old Rosalyn Anderson, who died after being dropped off at a hospital with gunshot wounds, police said.

The court issued a no-bond warrant for her arrest at the time and police said deputy U.S. Marshals on Wednesday took Ingram into custody. She was being held at the St. Clair County jail.

A witness told police that Ingram, Anderson and a man were involved in a "love triangle."

On June 24, the man and Anderson were arguing in the 4400 block of Kennerly Avenue when Ingram stepped in and shot Anderson, police said in charging documents.

The man and Ingram drove off together while a witness took Anderson to a hospital, according to charging documents.