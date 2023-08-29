ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Authorities on Tuesday charged the 24-year-old man who was shot by a St. Louis County officer on Monday morning after police say he carjacked a woman, then opened fire on officers when they arrived at the scene.

Dujuan Williams is charged with first-degree assault, first-degree robbery and two counts of armed criminal action. Williams on Tuesday was still hospitalized and police said he will be held in custody on a $500,000 cash-only bail.

St. Louis County police Officer Adrian Washington said Williams pointed a gun at a woman and took her car from a parking lot just before 11:30 a.m. in the 6800 block of Parker Road. He then got out of the car and began walking for some reason.

The man walked past a nearby apartment complex, and when police arrived to respond to the carjacking call, Washington said the man opened fire on the police car.

Police returned fire and hit him.

At least one police car had a window shot out Monday afternoon at the scene.

No officers were injured during the shooting.