MADISON COUNTY — Authorities on Friday identified the man killed in an explosion Thursday afternoon while working at an East Alton ammunition plant.
Oscar “Zeke” Bettorf, 60, was driving a semi truck loaded with shotgun shell primers at the Olin/Winchester ammunition facility when the primers exploded, Madison County coroner Stephen P. Nonn said.
The Bunker Hill man was pronounced dead just after 5:30 p.m.
The cause of the explosion is under investigation by Olin Security and several law enforcement agencies.
Bettorf's funeral arrangements will be handled by Weber-Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville.