UNIVERSITY CITY — Authorities on Thursday released the names of the three teenage boys who died in a car crash one day earlier in University City.

The victims were all from Olivette and attended Ladue Horton Watkins High School. They are:

• Deion Robinson, 15, of the 9300 block of Rothwell Heights Lane;

• Johnnie Ursery, 15, of the 9500 block of Laguna Drive;

• Demetrius Ingram, 15, of the 9300 block of Rothwell Heights Lane.

The teens were in a 2016 Hyundai Accent that was speeding when it crashed into a vacant home in the 1000 block of Groby Road.

Deion was driving, authorities said, and the car belonged to his mother.

Police were called about 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, but Cpl. Dallas Thompson of the Missouri Highway Patrol said investigators are still trying to determine the time of the crash.

The boys died at the scene, he said.

The Missouri Highway Patrol investigated the crash and wouldn't release the boys' names or say who was driving. Those details were provided to the Post-Dispatch by the St. Louis County medical examiner's office.

