ST. CLAIR COUNTY — A boy was fatally shot near Belleville shortly before 10 p.m. Monday night, according to police.

St. Clair County sheriff's deputies arrived in the 1800 block of Roosevelt Avenue in unincorporated St. Clair County and found the child suffering from life-threatening injuries, police said in a news release. Emergency responders took the boy to a nearby hospital, where he died.

The Major Case Squad, a group of metro-area law enforcement officers who pool resources, was investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information may contact the Major Case Squad at 618-825-5200 or at 618-825-2051.