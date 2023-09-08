CLAYTON— A Berkeley man admitted Thursday to beating his girlfriend's 2-year-old son to death in a Florissant apartment last year.

Dajuan Louden, 27, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and was sentenced to 15 years in prison for the death of toddler Jayceon Skaggs.

Louden was originally charged with the higher level offense of abuse or neglect of a child resulting in death, but reached a plea deal with prosecutors in the case.

Louden admitted that on Feb. 1, 2022, he "aggressively grabbed" and punched Jayceon in the back, leading to the boy's death, according to court documents.

The boy died after the beating at an apartment in the 3200 block of Cross Keys Drive.

Louden will receive credit for about one year and seven months of time served, according to court documents.