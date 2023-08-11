CLAYTON – A Berkeley man was sentenced Friday in the 2018 shooting deaths of two people — including a nearby concrete worker by a stray bullet.

A jury found Lonnell Lewis-Jones, 30, guilty in June of a role in a Feb. 22, 2018, shooting stemming from a fight over a car blocking a driveway in Berkeley.

One man involved in the argument, William Dortch, 27, of St. Ann, was killed. A nearby worker, Frank Langston, 55, was struck in the hip by a stray bullet and killed as he stood nearby on a concrete mixer’s ladder. He had just delivered a load of concrete to a Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District project for his employer, Raineri Ready Mix of St. Louis, when he was struck and killed in the street.

St. Louis Circuit Judge Kristine Kerr on Friday sentenced Lewis-Jones Friday to two life sentences on two counts of second-degree murder plus 17 years in prison for assault and armed criminal action charges. A life sentence in Missouri is calculated at 30 years before someone is eligible for parole.

Assistant prosecutor Robert Steele said during Lewis-Jones' trial that the shooting showed "no regard for life.”

“It looked like Bonnie and Clyde over a parking space," he said.

Lewis-Jones' brother, Mequall “Mickey” West-Jones, was a co-defendant in the case and pleaded guilty in August 2021 to two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of second-degree assault and four counts of armed criminal action. He was sentenced to six concurrent life terms in prison plus 10 more years.

Lewis-Jones’ four-day trial included testimony from detectives and eyewitnesses to the shooting in the 8200 block of Canyon Drive. Witnesses who said the conflict started with a fight involving Lewis-Jones' girlfriend and several other women over parking.

Langston, the worked killed by a stray bullet, was an avid motorcyclist and a longtime member of the Kirkwood-based Royal Crown Motorcycle Club. His wife, Sharon Langston, told the Post-Dispatch in 2018 that they were inseparable and had celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary at a steakhouse a couple of days before he was shot.

“He was just an innocent victim,” she said of her husband. “And now my friend is gone, and I want to let (West-Jones) know I forgive him and ask the Lord to take that hate from me.”