UPDATED at 6:20 a.m. with additional detail

ST. LOUIS — A four-alarm fire overnight engulfed a towering historic church north of downtown St. Louis that had been converted into an indoor skatepark.

The St. Louis Fire Department reported no injuries in the blaze at Sk8 Liborius Church near Hogan and North Market streets. The cause is under investigation.

The fire, first reported about 10:45 p.m. Wednesday, kept crews battling for hours to extinguish the blaze and keep it from spreading to nearby structures.

"Luckily, no one was hurt," said David Blum, the skatepark owner. "That's all that matters."

The German gothic church at the St. Liborius Parish Complex was built in 1889. The site included a rectory and a convent years ago, and the complex was added to the city's landmark list in 1975.

St. Liborius, which closed nearly 30 years ago, was bought and turned it into a community arts center and nearly block-long indoor skatepark.

The fire started in the church rectory and spread into the church where the skatepark is, said fire Capt. Garon Mosby. Embers from the fire floated in the sky, sailing north and caught a vacant home on fire a few blocks away. Firefighters doused other buildings to keep them from igniting.

After sunrise Thursday, firefighters blasted water streams onto fire hotspots. Avian Duke and Chris Grindz, two board members for the skateboard, surveyed the damage from the front sidewalk.

They weren't in the building when the fire started and didn't know what sparked it.

"It's way worse than what we expected," Grindz said. "It was a beautiful place. We lost was our home. It's horrible."

Multiple hand lines were deployed to protect multiple occupied homes in the path of a heavy ember field traveling north. #STLCity pic.twitter.com/xtBJ4At0P1 — St. Louis Fire Dept (@STLFireDept) June 29, 2023

The building next door, a homeless shelter run by City Hope St. Louis, was largely untouched. Three people who were inside escaped unhurt, said Michael Robinson, chief executive officer and found of City Hope.

Robinson could see the orange glow overnight as he raced down the highway. When he got to Hogan Street, flames that had destroyed the church were threatening his building too.

"Literally, we watched the flames arc over our building," he said. "It's a miracle" the homeless shelter wasn't damaged, Robinson said. "God's grace."

